Play

Williams missed Sunday's practice due to a sore hip and has been designated as doubtful for Monday's tilt with the Cavaliers, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Williams appears to have suffered the injury at some point after Friday's game against Denver. The severity of the issue is unknown at this point, as is any timetable for Williams' return. If he's held out Monday, look for Enes Kanter to pick up some extra minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories