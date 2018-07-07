Celtics' Robert Williams: Downgraded to doubtful

Williams (knee) has been downgraded to doubtful for Saturday's summer league tilt against the Nuggets, Jared Weiss of The Athletic Boston reports.

Though it didn't appear serious when Williams exited Friday's game, the knee bruise is apparently causing him significant discomfort the next morning. And, considering it's summer league, there's little reason for Williams to go out and risk re-injury if he isn't feeling close to 100 percent.