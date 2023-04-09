Williams (knee) won't play Sunday against the Hawks.
With the Celtics locked into the No. 2 seed, Williams, along with the majority of Boston's regulars, will sit out the regular-season finale. In their absences, Derrick White, Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser, Mike Muscala and Blake Griffin will start versus Atlanta.
