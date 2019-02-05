Celtics' Robert Williams: Downgraded to out vs. Cleveland
Williams (back) won't play in Tuesday's matchup with the Cavaliers.
Williams was considered questionable after sitting out Sunday's win over the Thunder with back soreness. He'll be missing his second-straight game and set his sights on returning for Thursday's tilt against the Lakers. Daniel Theis may see a slight minutes bump with Williams held out once again.
More News
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Not available Sunday•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Heads to G League•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Recalled from G League•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Sent to G League•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Doesn't play in fourth straight•
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...