Celtics' Robert Williams: Downgraded to out
Williams (hip) was downgraded to out for Monday's game versus the Cavaliers.
Williams was originally considered doubtful to play Monday, but he won't end up having a chance to suit up due to the sore left hip. Daniel Theis and Enes Kanter should split the bulk of the work in the paint for the Celtics.
