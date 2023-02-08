Williams (ankle) has been downgraded to questionable for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

This is discouraging news for the Celtics, as Al Horford (knee) is also questionable, and the team needs all the frontcourt help it can get while going against Joel Embiid. If one or both are sidelined, Luke Kornet and Blake Griffin should see increased roles.