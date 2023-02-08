Williams (ankle) has been downgraded to questionable for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
This is discouraging news for the Celtics, as Al Horford (knee) is also questionable, and the team needs all the frontcourt help it can get while going against Joel Embiid. If one or both are sidelined, Luke Kornet and Blake Griffin should see increased roles.
More News
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Probable Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Strong showing on glass Monday•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Scores 16 in return•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Available Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Grabs questionable tag Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Downgraded to out•