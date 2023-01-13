Williams is starting Thursday's game against the Nets, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
Williams missed his team's last matchup Wednesday against the Pelicans due to a knee injury, but he's been cleared to run the floor Thursday and will draw the start with Al Horford (rest) out of the mix. Williams put up six points and added seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 23 minutes during his last start Monday.
