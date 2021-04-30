Williams will start at center in Friday's matchup with the Spurs, Dan Weiss of Fox Sports Southwest reports.
Williams will replace Tristan Thopmson in the starting lineup. He has averaged 10.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists across 25.2 minutes in ten starts this season.
