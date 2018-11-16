Celtics' Robert Williams: Efficient in second G League game
Williams supplied 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-6 FT), 8 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 25 minutes in Thursday's 108-104 home loss to Raptors 905.
Williams delivered an efficient stat line for the Red Claws. This was the rookie's second G League game. Williams was one of three Celtics assigned to Maine for a boost in playing time. Williams joins a Maine squad in need of size and rebounding. Before Williams joined the squad, the Red Claw roster lacked a player over 6'8". Maine will need the rookie's strong interior play for tonight's matchup versus the Mad Ants.
