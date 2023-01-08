Williams logged 10 points (5-6 FG), 11 rebounds, three assists, four blocks, two steals and zero turnovers in 22 minutes during Saturday's 121-116 win over the Spurs.

Williams remains on a minute restriction but was able to put together his best game of the season to date. While it was his second double-double thus far, he set season-high marks in both steals and blocks. It appears as though the coaching staff are going to be cautious with him moving forward, impacting his overall ceiling. With that said, he remains a must-roster player, especially if what we are seeing is considered his floor. Time Lord has missed only one shot over his last five games.