Williams won't return to Saturday's game against the Raptors after hyperextending his left knee, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports. He'll finish the day with two points (1-2 FG), four rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 15 minutes.

Teammate Jaylen Brown appeared to fall into Williams' leg earlier in the contest, but Williams remained in the game and looked to be close to full strength. However, with Marcus Smart (ankle) also exiting the game and the Celtics down seven at halftime, the team didn't want to risk further injury to the left knee that Williams had surgery on in September. If Williams is forced to miss time during the Celtics' upcoming four-game week, Al Horford would see more run at the five while Grant Williams and Luke Kornet would be in line for more minutes in the frontcourt.