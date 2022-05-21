Williams (knee) is expected to be out for Saturday's Game 3 against the Heat, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Williams continues to deal with persistent soreness in his knee. He played the first two games of the current series after sitting out the final four games of the matchup against the Bucks. In Williams' absence, Grant Williams will presumably enter the starting five.
