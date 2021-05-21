Williams (foot) is expected to play in Saturday's Game 1 against the Nets, Shams Charania of Stadium reports.

Despite not practicing Thursday or Friday, the center will likely give it a go for the start of the playoffs. It's unclear if he'll start, but there's a good chance he'll end up splitting time with Tristan Thompson regardless of who gets the nod. In 18.9 minutes per game this season, Williams has averaged 8.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.8 assists.