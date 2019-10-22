Celtics' Robert Williams: Expected to play in opener
Williams (concussion) is expected to play in Wednesday's regular-season opener against the 76ers, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
Williams is still in concussion protocol, but after going through practice Monday without issue, the Celtics believe he'll be ready to roll for the first matchup of the season. He averaged 2.5 points and 2.5 rebounds over 32 games a season ago with Boston.
