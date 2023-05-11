Williams is expected to start in Thursday's Game 6 against the 76ers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Williams has had an inconsistent role off the bench in the first five games of the series against Philadelphia, and he's averaged 2.8 points and 1.8 rebounds in 15.2 minutes per game. However, he's expected to see an increased role Thursday while Derrick White comes off the bench.
More News
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Limited in Game 3 victory•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Quiet night Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Double-doubles off bench•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Another flawed performance•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Not listed on injury report•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Downgraded to out•