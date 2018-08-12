Celtics' Robert Williams: Expects to be ready for camp
Williams (knee) recently said his knee is "feeling way, way better" and he expects to be a full go prior to the start of training camp, Chris Forsberg of ESPN reports.
Williams saw action in just one summer league contest for the Celtics in July before being shut down with some soreness in his knee. However, that pain has apparently lessened in recent weeks and at this point, the rookie expects to be ready to go for training camp. While that's good news overall, Williams is still going to be buried on the depth chart to start the year, so don't expect him to see significant minutes early on.
