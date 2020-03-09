Celtics' Robert Williams: Expects to play Tuesday
Williams is considered probable for Tuesday's game against Indiana due to a back strain.
The issue doesn't look to be anything of genuine concern, though Williams has been banged up for much of the season. He's played in each of the last four games, however, seeing an average of 13.5 minutes off the bench in that span.
