Williams exploded for 18 points (7-7 FG, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal in just 19 minutes in Wednesday's 149-115 win over the Nets.

The 18 points were a career-high for the young center, who hadn't played in Boston's first three games since the restart. This game was a blowout from the second quarter on, which allowed coach Brad Stevens to give significant minutes to many Boston reserves. Still, Williams was so efficient from the field that he certainly deserved the extra run. Both teams were playing in the second of back-to-backs, with Boston having something to prove after losing to the Heat. Don't expect another 19 minutes for Williams when Boston faces the Raptors on Friday.