Williams recorded 16 points (7-9 FG, 2-3 FT), 16 rebounds, four assists and a blocked shot across 21 minutes during Thursday's 113 -87 win over the Grizzlies in the Las Vegas Summer League.

As the Celtics roared to 4-0 in this blowout win, Williams kept rolling as well. The 21-year old showed some toughness by playing through a hip bruise, which should impress the Celtics brass as they attempt to construct a frontcourt lineup without Al Horford and Aron Baynes. Enes Kanter will be the likely starter this year, but Williams is making a case for a spot on the bench come October.