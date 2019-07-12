Celtics' Robert Williams: Explodes with double-double in win
Williams recorded 16 points (7-9 FG, 2-3 FT), 16 rebounds, four assists and a blocked shot across 21 minutes during Thursday's 113 -87 win over the Grizzlies in the Las Vegas Summer League.
As the Celtics roared to 4-0 in this blowout win, Williams kept rolling as well. The 21-year old showed some toughness by playing through a hip bruise, which should impress the Celtics brass as they attempt to construct a frontcourt lineup without Al Horford and Aron Baynes. Enes Kanter will be the likely starter this year, but Williams is making a case for a spot on the bench come October.
More News
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Out with hip injury•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Well-rounded line in Saturday's win•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Starting Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Available Friday•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Probable vs. Indiana•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Unlikely to play Tuesday•
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...