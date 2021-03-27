Williams collected seven points (3-5 FG, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, five blocks and two steals in a 122-114 victory over the Bucks on Friday.

Williams started at center for the first time this season, replacing Daniel Theis, who was dealt prior to Thursday's trade deadline. The center blocked at least four shots for the seventh time this season and also picked up a new season-high assist total. Williams has taken advantage of a more consistent role with Tristan Thompson (COVID-19 protocols) out of the lineup, averaging 10.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.0 blocks in his last nine games.