Williams recorded six points (3-4 FG), four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 15 minutes during Tuesday's 119-113 win over the Cavaliers.

Williams (hip) returned to the lineup after sitting out Friday's contest against the Knicks, and he was superb in limited minutes. It's unclear when starting center Enes Kanter (knee) will rejoin the rotation, but until then Williams can likely be expected to hold down the fort as the primary backup behind Daniel Theis.