Celtics' Robert Williams: Game-time call Tuesday
Williams, due to a sore back, will be a game-time call for Tuesday's matchup against the 76ers, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Due to injuries and the emergence of Daniel Theis as a backup center option, Williams has seen his role reduced over the past month. If ends up available Tuesday, it might only be in a depth capacity.
More News
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Good to go Thursday•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Questionable Thursday vs. Lakers•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Downgraded to out vs. Cleveland•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Not available Sunday•
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...