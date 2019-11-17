Play

Coach Brad Stevens said Williams (ankle) is "good to go" for Sunday's game against the Kings, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Williams appeared on the Celtics' injury report with a questionable designation heading into Sunday, even though he didn't appear to aggravate his sore right ankle while playing 10 minutes in Friday's loss to the Warriors. The second-year big man will likely hold only a small role in the Celtics' frontcourt rotation with fellow centers Daniel Theis and Enes Kanter both healthy and available Sunday.

