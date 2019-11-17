Coach Brad Stevens said Williams (ankle) is "good to go" for Sunday's game against the Kings, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Williams appeared on the Celtics' injury report with a questionable designation heading into Sunday, even though he didn't appear to aggravate his sore right ankle while playing 10 minutes in Friday's loss to the Warriors. The second-year big man will likely hold only a small role in the Celtics' frontcourt rotation with fellow centers Daniel Theis and Enes Kanter both healthy and available Sunday.