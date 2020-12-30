The Celtics exercised Williams' $3.66 million option for 2021-22 on Tuesday, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Boston will retain Williams' rights for a fourth year after the 23-year-old center showed flashes of dominance on the defensive end over his first two-plus seasons in the league. Williams had a breakout performance in the one-point loss to the Pacers on Sunday (12 points, four rebounds, four steals and two blocks in 22 minutes), but he saw his playing time cut in half for Tuesday's rematch with Indiana. Expect Williams' minutes to vary from game to game while head coach Brad Stevens continues to mix and match with a three-man center rotation that also includes Tristan Thompson and Daniel Theis.