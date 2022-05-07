Williams appeared to be hit in the head and went to the locker room during the third quarter of Saturday's Game 3 at Milwaukee, John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
Williams is potentially being assessed for a concussion, as he stayed down on the court for a bit before walking to the locker room. He should be considered questionable to return.
