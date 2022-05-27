Williams (knee) will be available for Friday's Game 6 against the Heat, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
Williams has been dealing with left knee soreness all series, but has played through it in the team's last two contests. He has averaged 10.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.5 blocks across 23.5 minutes in four games during the Eastern Conference Finals.
