Head coach Brad Stevens said he expects everybody, including Williams (knee), to be a "full go" when training camp opens Tuesday, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Williams missed all but one summer league contest back in July due to knee soreness, but was never expected to miss any time in camp. Coach Stevens' announcement confirms that sentiment and the 27th overall pick out of Texas A&M should be ready to roll without restrictions in his first NBA training camp. Considering the Celtics depth across the roster, Williams doesn't have a clear path to playing time during his rookie season and will likely remain well of the radar in the majority of fantasy formats.