Williams (knee) will be available for Thursday's Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Warriors.

Williams has battled residual discomfort in his knee throughout the playoffs, which has caused him to miss a total of seven games during Boston's run to the Finals. The center was able to play in the final four games of the Heat series and, according to John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game San Francisco, coach Ime Udoka shared that Williams will start Game 1 with no minutes restriction. Williams' effectiveness has varied significantly from game to game, so he's still a fairly risky play in DFS contests.