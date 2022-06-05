Williams (knee) will be available for Sunday's Game 2 against the Warriors.

As expected, Williams will be available despite the fact that he's still dealing with discomfort in his knee stemming from a torn meniscus late in the regular season. The prevailing expectation is that Williams will continue to play through the issue, but the Celtics will likely keep listing him as questionable on a game-by-game basis. In Game 1, Williams posted eight points, six rebounds, four blocks and a steal in 24 minutes.