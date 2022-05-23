Williams (knee) will be available for Monday's Game 4 against Miami, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

After missing Game 3 with ongoing soreness and discomfort in his surgically repaired knee, Williams will be back in action and return to the starting lineup at center. He was effective in Game 1 against Miami -- 18 points, nine rebounds, three blocks in 28 minutes -- but he finished with only five points and four boards, to go with three blocks, in Game 2.