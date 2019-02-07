Celtics' Robert Williams: Good to go Thursday
Williams (back) is available to play Thursday against the Lakers, Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reports.
Williams has been cleared to return Thursday after sitting out Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers due to back soreness. The big man hasn't played much over the past two months, so he doesn't figure to factor heavily into the rotation Thursday.
