Williams mustered six points (2-2 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocks and one steal over 27 minutes in Wednesday's Game 5 win at Miami.

Two of Time Lord's three blocks came via giant leaps at corner-three shooters. Inside the key, Williams still looks a bit tentative as he deals with his on-going left knee issues. But Wednesday's 27 minutes of run were encouraging. Time Lord put a scare into Celtics fans when he wasn't present for the opening tip of the second half. Per Grant Williams, who briefly replaced Robert Williams, Time Lord just needed some extended time in the restroom. Hopefully Robert Williams can rest his knee, adjust his pregame meal and play more minutes on Friday for Game 6 in Boston.