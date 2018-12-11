Williams contributed seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three blocks, and one steal in 26 minutes during Monday's 113-100 win over the Pelicans.

Williams turned in career highs in scoring and rebounding while swiping his first steal and matching his best block total in this his first taste of double-digit minutes. The absences of Al Horford (knee), Aron Baynes (ankle), and Guerschon Yabusele (ankle) opened the door of opportunity for Williams, who thrived against a quality opponent. If the aforementioned trio is held out of Wednesday's matchup with the Wizards, Williams could be in line to see considerable playing time once again.