Celtics' Robert Williams: Grabs seven rebounds
Williams had four points (2-3 FG), seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block during the Celtics' 118-95 win over the Knicks on Saturday.
Williams got the start due to the absences of both Enes Kanter (knee) and Daniel Theis (ankle), and he will remain on that role while the aforementioned players remain out. Even if that scenario, he will be nothing more than a low-end fantasy starter who will gain most of his value through rebounds and defensive stats.
More News
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Starting Saturday•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Removed from injury report•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Expected to play in opener•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Practices Monday•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Advancing through concussion protocol•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Remains in concussion protocol•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.