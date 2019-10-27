Williams had four points (2-3 FG), seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block during the Celtics' 118-95 win over the Knicks on Saturday.

Williams got the start due to the absences of both Enes Kanter (knee) and Daniel Theis (ankle), and he will remain on that role while the aforementioned players remain out. Even if that scenario, he will be nothing more than a low-end fantasy starter who will gain most of his value through rebounds and defensive stats.