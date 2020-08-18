Williams generated two points (1-4 FG), six rebounds and one assists over 13 minutes in Monday's 109-101 Game 1 win over Philadelphia.
Coach Brad Stevens decided to play the second-year big man every time Philly rested Joel Embiid and shifted Al Horford to center. Williams brought high-energy to the court, but missed a few close-to-the-basket shot attempts. Stevens clearly prefers to have Daniel Theis or Enes Kanter bang against Embiid. Monday marked Williams' fourth career playoff game. Expect similar minutes from the young big man in Wednesday's Game 2 contest.
