Celtics' Robert Williams: Headed back to Maine
Williams was assigned to the Maine Red Claws of the G League on Thursday.
Williams has seen limited action recently while the Celtics dealt with some injuries, but with Boston's frontcourt now full healthy, Williams will have the opportunity to see extended minutes with the Red Claws.
More News
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Plays nine minutes in Friday's win•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Recalled from G League•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Efficient in second G League game•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Playing Thursday for Maine Red Claws•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Recalled by Celtics•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Assigned to G League•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...