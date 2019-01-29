Celtics' Robert Williams: Heads to G League
The Celtics assigned Williams to the G League's Maine Red Claws on Tuesday.
Williams will presumably stick around with the Red Claws through their game Wednesday against the Canton Charge before potentially returning to Boston ahead of the Celtics' game later that day versus the Hornets. The rookie big man hasn't been a part of the NBA rotation of late, managing just one appearance over Boston's last seven contests.
