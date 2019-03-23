Celtics' Robert Williams: Heads to locker room
Williams suffered a hard fall after a putback dunk attempt Saturday against the Hornets, and he went to the locker room holding his lower back, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.
It seems like Williams has avoided a serious injury. He should be considered questionable to return.
