Williams is questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Bucks due to right knee injury management, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Williams will likely sit out at least one game during the Celtics' upcoming back-to-back set, but his official availability remains to be determined. If he's sidelined, Blake Griffin, Luke Kornet and Mike Muscala would be candidates for increased roles, though Boston would presumably run with Al Horford at center for long stretches as well.