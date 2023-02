Williams is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Pistons due to a left ankle sprain.

Williams was available for the first half of Boston's back-to-back set against Milwaukee on Tuesday, but he operated off the bench to monitor his workload and may be sidelined Wednesday for the same reason. Mike Muscala (ankle) has already been ruled out, so if Williams joins him in street clothes, Al Horford, Grant Williams and Luke Kornet would all be candidates for major minutes versus Detroit.