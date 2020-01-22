Celtics' Robert Williams III: Can run, evaluation coming Feb. 4
Williams (hip) was able to resume running Tuesday and will receive another scan/evaluation Feb. 4, at which point the medical staff hopes to have a better idea of when he can return to the lineup.
Williams is making steady progress in his recovery, but the assumption remains that he'll be out until after the All-Star break. We'll learn more once he's re-evaluated.
