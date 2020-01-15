Celtics' Robert Williams III: Likely out through All-Star break
Williams (hip) is expected to be out until the All-Star break, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Williams is still set to be re-evaluated at the end of the month, but there's no expectation that he'll play until after the All-Star break is over. More information should arrive once the medical staff takes another look.
