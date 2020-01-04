Celtics' Robert Williams III: MRI results encouraging
Williams' (hip) MRI results were encouraging and he will meet with specialists following the Celtics' road trip, which concludes following Monday's game at Washington, Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reports.
Williams has been out since Dec. 9, but it seems like there's a chance he'll return in the relatively near future. We should learn more next week.
