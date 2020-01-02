Celtics' Robert Williams III: Set for follow-up scan
Williams is scheduled to undergo another scan on his hip this week, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
Williams has been sidelined since early December with a bone edema in his left hip. An updated timetable for his recovery should hopefully emerge following his upcoming reassessment.
