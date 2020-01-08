Williams (hip) will be re-evaluated in three weeks, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.

Coach Brad Stevens stated that the center is progressing well from his hip injury but still isn't close to returning. Williams will reportedly be re-examined by the Celtics in three weeks, meaning that the 2018 first-round selection will be out for at least the next 12 matchups. Williams has only appeared in 19 games for the Celtics this season, averaging 3.9 points and 4.6 rebounds per outing.