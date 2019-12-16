Celtics' Robert Williams III: Will be re-evaluated in three weeks
Williams has been diagnosed with a bone edema and will be re-evaluated in three weeks.
Williams' injury won't require surgery, but the second-year center will need to limit basketball activities in order to allow it to heal. While the initial timeframe suggests a three-week absence, there's a reasonable chance that Williams could miss further time depending on how well he responds to treatment. In his absence, look for Enes Kanter to see extended run, with Tacko Fall potentially being called up from the G League as rotational depth.
