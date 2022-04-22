Williams (knee) intends to return in a limited fashion for Saturday's Game 3 in Brooklyn, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Williams suffered a torn meniscus March 27 and underwent surgery shortly afterward to address the issue. The Celtics remained optimistic that he'd be able to return sooner than the initial 4-to-6 week return timetable, and barring a setback, Boston will get its center back just over three weeks after his surgery. Wojnarowski adds that if Williams' limited minutes go smoothly Saturday, the expectation is that he'll resume a significant minutes load for Monday's Game 4. His return will likely mean reduced roles for Daniel Theis and Grant Williams, though the Celtics likely won't stray too far from what has been successful through the first two games of the series.