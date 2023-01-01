Williams is now considered questionable for Sunday's game versus the Nuggets due to a non-COVID illness, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
Williams still has a shot to suit up in Denver, but the team likely won't make a final decision until closer to the 8 PM ET tipoff. If he can't go, Luke Kornet and Noah Vonleh could line up for some additional minutes behind Al Horford.
