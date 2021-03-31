Williams is out due to a non-COVID illness for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.
A late scratch for Wednesday, Williams will miss his first game since Feb. 12. He's started three consecutive games and has averaged 7.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 3.3 blocks and 1.3 steals in 28.3 minutes. In his absence, Luke Kornet, Mortiz Wagner and Tacko Fall could all see extra minutes.
