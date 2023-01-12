Williams (knee) isn't on the injury report for Thursday's game versus the Nets, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Williams will play Thursday after sitting the first leg of the team's back-to-back. The 25-year-old big man will likely enter the starting lineup with Al Horford (rest out). Williams is averaging 6.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 1.7 assists in 22.0 minutes across his last three appearances.